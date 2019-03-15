PewDiePie Breaks Silence On Christchurch Massacre After Killer Mentions Him In Video

PewDiePie is speaking out after the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand that left 49 dead. He is ‘sickened’ that the shooter said to ‘subscribe to PewDiePie’ in a live stream before the shooting.

“Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch,” Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, 29, tweeted on March 15. “I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.” Just before the shooter, who reportedly identified himself as 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, he told viewers on his Facebook Live stream to “subscribe to PewDiePie.” PewDiePie is a popular YouTuber who has over 89 million subscribers.

The shooter live streamed the horrific massacre inside one of the mosques on Facebook Live. The shooter also released a 74-page manifesto, titled “The Great Replacement,” before the shooting. New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed in a press conference on March 15 that the death toll had risen to 49, with 41 worshipers gunned down at the Deans Avenue mosque in Christchurch during Friday prayers. Seven were killed at the Linwood mosque nearby, and one victim passed away at the hospital. In addition, 48 people have been injured and are currently being treated at a Christchurch hospital. The New Zealand police did confirm that a 28-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder. The suspect will appear in the Christchurch court on March 16. The police also noted that two other people remain in custody.

The police commissioner would not confirm the shooter’s name during the press conference. “I know there is a name in the public domain but it would be improper for me now to confirm that because a person has been charged,” the police commissioner said during the press conference. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, released the following statement after the massacre: “What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us.”