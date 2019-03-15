Olivia Jade Jokes That She’s ‘Literally Never At School’ In Senior Prank Day Video From 2018

In a vlog from May, 2018, Olivia Jade Giannulli sarcastically quipped about ‘never’ being at school!

Months before her parents Lori Loughlin and dad Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for allegedly bribing coaches to make sure she had admission to USC, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, joked that she was “never at school” in a video she posted. The YouTuber took to her account in May, 2018 to share a vlog of her last day of school, when she participated in the senior prank. “I’m, like, excited to go… do the school prank,” Olivia says in the 9-minute video. “But I’m also literally never at school that I think… maybe they forget I go there. I’m just kidding!”

We reported earlier how in the wake of the Varsity Blues Scandal, both Sephora and TRESemmé dropped their partnerships with Olivia. “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a rep for Sephora told HollywoodLife, while a TRESemmé rep told us, “TRESemmé is no longer working with Olivia Jade Giannulli.”

Meanwhile, Olivia is absolutely devastated by the college admissions scandal, and fears for her mom Lori. “Olivia Jade is beyond embarrassed over this scandal. She feels horrible for her mom and has never been more upset. She is totally sorry for being involved in all of this college stuff and is terrified that her mom might go to prison for trying to help her get into school,” a friend of Olivia’s tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Her friends and family are telling her that everything is going to be OK, but she doesn’t believe it at all. She just wants her parents to be OK and out of trouble.”

“Olivia is devastated,” our source went on to say. “It feels like her world is crumbling on her right now and she is trying everything she can to get her head above the water. It’s so emotional because it’s not only her livelihood but her parents livelihood and its everyone’s reputations. She has built such a social and online following doing what she loves and now that is being ripped away from her. Everything she had she is losing and it’s just a very emotional and trying time for Olivia all around.”