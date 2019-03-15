Is ‘Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout Really Pregnant Again? — The Truth Behind The Rumors

There’s a serious reason why Maci Bookout ‘sometimes looks a few months pregnant,’ and here’s whether or not that correlates with the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star’s possible desire to ‘have kids again soon.’

Maci Bookout, 27, is aware of all the pregnancy rumors, which most recently zeroed in on her belly on the photo shoot for her Things That Matter clothing and lifestyle brand on March 13. After months of speculation, the Teen Mom OG star “is laughing off the pregnancy rumors, she is not pregnant and finds it interesting how much everyone cares about any changes in her body,” an MTV insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But that doesn’t mean Maci has ruled out the possibility of baby No. 4.

“She and Taylor [McKinney] have talked about having more children,” our source reveals, referring to Maci’s husband whom she shares daughter Jayde, 3, and son Maverick, 2, with. Maci also has a 10-year-old son, Bentley, with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. But she would just be as surprised as her fans to welcome a third child with Taylor. “After some of the challenges they have had, it would be a delightful surprise to be carrying again,” our source continues. “But because of [Maci’s] challenges and history, she would wait until she was far along before making any announcements.

These challenges are medical. “Maci suffers from, Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, which is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age,” a second source close to Maci EXCLUSIVELY explains to HollywoodLife. Ovaries affected by this condition “may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs,” according to the Mayo Clinic, and so our source adds, “Maci has been an outspoken advocate for women who also suffer from this condition.” We saw this advocacy in action when Maci traveled to Capitol Hill and petitioned Congress, along with other women, to upscale its research and funding efforts for the disorder on March 7 (PCOS Advocacy Day). As Maci takes this condition seriously, she doesn’t appreciate all the nosy comments about her stomach, which deals with side effects from PCOS.

“Bloating and abdominal distension are common side effects to PCOS, which could partly be the explanation for why she sometimes looks a few months pregnant,” our source continues. “While Maci has a great attitude about life and the speculation from fans about her being pregnant again, she does also recognize it is a little insensitive to her condition, which she has also shared with fans.”

Given Maci’s PCOS, a natural birth isn’t the only option for the reality show star. “However, instead of getting pregnant again, Maci and Taylor have not been secret about possibly adopting too. So the next kids they add to their family may be adopted rather than birthed,” our first source adds, and reiterates again: “While she may have kids again soon, she is not pregnant right now, at least not the she is aware of. But she doesn’t take the pregnancy speculation too seriously, she and Taylor laugh it off.” Maci had previously revealed she and her husband are open to adopting a child (not a baby) during Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast Coffee Convos in Aug. 2018.