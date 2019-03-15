‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer’s Daughter, 6, Admitted To The Hospital: ‘Keep Our Girl In Your Prayers’

Despite being hospitalized, Leah Messer revealed that her ‘sick’ daughter, Adalynn Faith, is still cracking everyone up in the ER. But the ‘Teen Mom’ star also got serious as she shared what’s ailing her little one.

Leah Messer’s daughter may be making the hospital staff “laugh,” but her mother is still worried. On March 14, the Teen Mom 2 star shared three pictures of Adalynn Faith, 6, in a hospital bed with the caption, “Even though she’s sick she was making everyone laugh in the ER. WHAT. A. DAY. Keep our girl in your prayers! 🙏🏼.” In the first picture, Leah’s mini me (who also goes by Addie) is smiling, and proceeds to make silly faces after being wrapped into a blanket. Hours before sharing the hospital photos, Leah, 26, took to her Instagram Story to voice her concern.

“Underneath her ear’s swollen, like all of this right here,” the MTV star said while filming her daughter’s face, adding, “It hurts her.” As for what caused the swelling, Addie was “suffering from an infection,” but was prescribed antibiotics and is now “continuing to improve,” Leah’s rep told People. HollywoodLife has also reached out to the rep for comment.

Addie’s dad and Leah’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, also kept the sick child company in the hospital. Jeremy, who split from Leah in 2015 after three years of marriage, shared a photo of him cuddling with their daughter in the hospital bed. “Hospital with this little one all day, I hope my baby girl starts feeling better,” the father captioned the sweet picture, also shared on March 14.

On the same day Leah and her family made the trip to the hospital, news broke that the reality show star reportedly broke up with Jason Jordan, 40, again. Leah has yet to confirm this, as her focus is obviously on Addie right now. But the OG Teen Mom star explained why she and Jason didn’t work out after first splitting in Oct. 2018. “He wasn’t in a great place in his life, and it is what it is…It’s fine,” Leah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, before she reunited with Jordan for a second time at the end of Nov. 2018. However, they do not share any children. Leah first became a mother with twins Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope, 9, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Corey Simms in 2009, as seen on 16 & Pregnant.