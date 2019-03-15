Clique Hospitality Begins Taking Over Las Vegas Strip With Haircuts And Pizza Of All Things

Only the strongest establishments in Vegas survive, and if the celebs following the Clique Hospitality are any indication, these places sure are here to stay.

Jason Craig, 37, and Ryan Labbe, 36, know a thing or two about how to create success in an industry that's so hard to find a hit — The Vegas nightlife and restaurant scene, and they're busy working away to open more! So how did these two get together to create their hits? "Jason working at the PALMS Hotel at the time at a venue as a VIP host and I was essentially a regular customer and patron to the venue bringing in VIP friends and clients," Ryan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. "We then connected and became close friends and eventually partners."

And just like that, the two became fast friends and joined forces along with Andy Masi, their other partner, to create Clique Hospitality. The trio is responsible for several nightlife hot spots including the gorgeous rooftop APEX Social Club in the newly renovated PALMS Casino as well as Clique Lounge at The Cosmopolitan Hotel , but it’s their newest ventures that are already gaining so much buzz, we don’t know how they’re going to keep up! “The Tuna Pizza is just a classic from the Clique repertoire and I just never get tired of it,” Jason shares of his favorite dish at Green St. Kitchen which will be in the PALMS and is a part of their $690M renovation, debuting this spring. “We had to feature it on the Greene St. Kitchen menu. As the saying goes if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

If you’re worried about what you’ll do after a fun night of partying and in need of carbs, don’t fret, as they’ve got you covered there too, with Side Piece, which is sure to be a slice of heaven — Literally. “We wanted to have fun with this concept and play up on the side piece theme, as who doesn’t want a side piece of pizza?” Ryan says, noting the white pizza is his absolute favorite menu item. The restaurant even includes an entrance from the casino with secret access from inside Greene St. Kitchen through an arcade room.