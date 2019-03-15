Khloe Kardashian Feels Abandoned By Tristan Thompson After Jordyn Woods Scandal: ‘She’s Disappointed’

Tristan Thompson betrayed Khloe Kardashian’s dreams of a ‘huge family’ and wedding with another, as she ‘feels like she was forced to break up with him.’

Khloe Kardashian, 34, can’t help but feel that her now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 28, bailed on their long-term plans. “It is hard for Khloe not to feel just a little bit abandoned by Tristan. She had big plans for her and Tristan, including a huge family, lots of kids, married life and the American dream,” a source close to the Good American co-founder EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She really believed they could have it all and was hoping for a happy ending with Tristan…growing old together and everything. But now, after the Jordyn [Woods] situation, she is disappointed things have turned out this way.”

Jordyn, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend, said Tristan kissed her on the lips as she left his house party on Feb. 17. The Cleveland Cavaliers player hasn’t been seen with Khloe or their 11-month-old daughter, True Thompson, since…and a fatherless home was the last scenario Khloe had imagined, as our source adds, “Khloe did not want to be a single mom raising her daughter without him in the home.” Another source even told HollywoodLife before that “Khloe begged [Tristan] to see True” but he “showed no interest” during a trip to Los Angeles in February, during his All-Star break. Khloe’s now planning on getting full custody of their daughter, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star never thought it would come to this.

“She had more faith and trust that Tristan was going to make better decisions about their future together,” our source from today adds. “She wishes Tristan had more integrity, because now she feels like she was forced to break up with him, she had no choice.” Tristan’s alleged lip-to-lip contact with Khloe’s honorary little sister was actually his second strike, as footage of him fooling around with two women was already released in April 2018 (two days before Khloe gave birth). They had worked through that scandal with a trip to Mexico, date nights and more, but Khloe has more pride than to repair the relationship a second time around.

Khloe’s so disappointed in her ex, she had no plans of wishing him a “happy birthday” on March 13. “Between having no interest in seeing True and his lack of respect towards her, she has zero intentions of reaching out to him on his birthday. At this point, she’s not interested in a conversation,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, on the same day Tristan turned 28 years old. And the reality show star voiced these sentiments with her tweet on March 2: “Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.” The end of this relationship was the ultimate letdown, as there was once speculation about a proposal! Kris Jenner had even teased the basketball player about getting a “really huge diamond” for Khloe’s “ring finger,” and Tristan replied, yes, “eventually,” in an Oct. 2018 episode of KUWTK. There goes that plan.