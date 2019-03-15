Katy Perry Open To A Taylor Swift Collaboration 7 Years After Feud Began

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are frenemies no more. After officially ending their feud in 2018, Katy finally answered whether or not she would team up with the fellow pop titan for a track during an interview at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Feud? What feud? Taylor Swift, 28, and Katy Perry, 34, may have buried the hatchet in May 2018 when the “Roar” singer sent the “Delicate” star an olive branch. But on March 14, fans saw proof that their feud is dead and buried after Katy admitted she wouldn’t rule out a collab with her old frenemy while taking questions at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. When asked about the rumors on whether she “could make music” with Taylor, Katy responded, “I mean, I’m making music with Zedd…I’m open!”

Katy had teamed up with the famous EDM producer and DJ for “365,” which just dropped on Feb. 14, and Zedd also poked fun at the unlikely partnership. “I programmed her to make music with anybody, it’s great,” he said, and Katy added, “I’m a lovable AI.” Emphasis on lovable — the pop star is not looking to create any “Bad Blood.”

The latest development will be good news for people who are both devoted Swifties and KatyCats. Taylor and Katy were big fans of each other, but in 2012 their relationship took a frosty turn when some of Taylor’s backup dancers reportedly left her tour to join Katy’s. In 2014 the “Shake It Off” singer hinted that incident was the inspiration for her song, “Bad Blood” – without naming names, of course. “She did something so horrible,” Taylor told Rolling Stone. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Katy was unimpressed with the interview. “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” she tweeted on Sept. 9, 2014, referring to Rachel McAdams’ Mean Girls character. It took years for the feud to end until finally, in May 2018, Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch with a handwritten note, before the blonde kicked off her “Reputation” tour. “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the hurt feelings between us,” Katy wrote. Now, thankfully, it seems that the two have definitely moved on from any issues they may have had.