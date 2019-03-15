Katie Holmes Wears Leather Skirt & Red Lipstick Out In NYC After Rumored Split From Jamie Foxx

If Katie Holmes just went through a breakup, we would never know. The actress looked so chic and put together on March 14 as she hit the streets of New York.

Katie Holmes, 40, was a vision as she stepped out in New York City on March 14. The actress looked happy and unbothered as she ventured out in the big apple, despite her rumored breakup with fellow actor Jamie Foxx, 51. The star opted to wear a simple blue buttoned down top, but paired it with a head-turning power skirt. The leather mid-length skirt was a fierce choice for her appearance at the grand opening of Neiman Marcus’ brand new multi-leveled flagship store in downtown New York. Single or not, Katie’s fashion was on point for the big event!

The flawless ensemble was completed by a pair of nude strappy heels and a small black clutch that featured a dragon print on the front. The actress somehow found the perfect balance between business chic and night on the town glamour. Her hair fell effortlessly at her shoulders in loose waves, and she made a bold statement with her beauty look. Katie rocked a bright red lip throughout the night.

Earlier the same day, the actress was snapped out and about in New York City with her 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. Katie managed to raise a smile as she was photographed by paparazzi. The mother and daughter duo were bundled up as they braved the cold. The spotting was the first time we caught a glimpse of Katie since the rumored split with her comedian beau.

It was at an Oscars after-party at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Feb. 24 that Jamie shockingly told the crowd that he was “single.” While the couple never confirmed their relationship, there was no denying they shared some major chemistry. We first saw the two stars get cozy in September of 2017 when they were snapped holding hands on a Malibu beach. More recently, in December of 2018, Jamie and Katie were seen enjoying a vacation on a yacht in Miami and even flaunted some sweet PDA. If Katie is indeed a single lady these days, she doesn’t seem too torn up about it. See her fierce look above!