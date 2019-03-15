See Pic
Hollywood Life

Katie Holmes Wears Leather Skirt & Red Lipstick Out In NYC After Rumored Split From Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes Leather Skirt
SplashNews
Katie Holmes shows off her long legs when out and about in a brown leather skirt and blue button down blouse in New York Pictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5072422 140319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Katie Holmes Neiman Marcus Hudson Yards Party, New York, USA - 14 Mar 2019 Wearing Zeynep Arcay
Katie Holmes seen reading her book while in the train as heading home in New York CityPictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5012531 240718 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katie Holmes and Scott Eastwood have a lunch meeting together at Shutters on the Beach hotel. The pair were spotted leaving at the same time, but separately. Scott held a black notebook, is it possible that the two might be collaborating on a project together? Katie was recently in NY where she was spotted headed to dinner with Jamie Foxx.Pictured: Katie HolmesBACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Music Writer

If Katie Holmes just went through a breakup, we would never know. The actress looked so chic and put together on March 14 as she hit the streets of New York.

Katie Holmes, 40, was a vision as she stepped out in New York City on March 14. The actress looked happy and unbothered as she ventured out in the big apple, despite her rumored breakup with fellow actor Jamie Foxx, 51. The star opted to wear a simple blue buttoned down top, but paired it with a head-turning power skirt. The leather mid-length skirt was a fierce choice for her appearance at the grand opening of Neiman Marcus’ brand new multi-leveled flagship store in downtown New York. Single or not, Katie’s fashion was on point for the big event!

The flawless ensemble was completed by a pair of nude strappy heels and a small black clutch that featured a dragon print on the front. The actress somehow found the perfect balance between business chic and night on the town glamour. Her hair fell effortlessly at her shoulders in loose waves, and she made a bold statement with her beauty look. Katie rocked a bright red lip throughout the night.

Earlier the same day, the actress was snapped out and about in New York City with her 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. Katie managed to raise a smile as she was photographed by paparazzi. The mother and daughter duo were bundled up as they braved the cold. The spotting was the first time we caught a glimpse of Katie since the rumored split with her comedian beau.

Katie Holmes Neiman Marcus
REX/Shutterstock

It was at an Oscars after-party at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Feb. 24 that Jamie shockingly told the crowd that he was “single.” While the couple never confirmed their relationship, there was no denying they shared some major chemistry. We first saw the two stars get cozy in September of 2017 when they were snapped holding hands on a Malibu beach. More recently, in December of 2018, Jamie and Katie were seen enjoying a vacation on a yacht in Miami and even flaunted some sweet PDA. If Katie is indeed a single lady these days, she doesn’t seem too torn up about it. See her fierce look above!