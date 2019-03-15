John Stamos Shares Sweet Video For ‘Those Who Need A Smile’ As Lori Loughlin Faces College Scam Scandal

‘Full House’ star John Stamos is sure to brighten your day with his latest Instagram post. The actor shared the silliest video with his 11-month-old son & we dare you not to laugh while watching.

If this isn’t dad goals, we don’t know what is. John Stamos, 55, proved to be the be sweetest father ever to his 11-month-old baby Billy Stamos, when he had the little one giggling non-stop. The former Full House actor shared the adorable moment to Instagram on March 14, where he was seen making silly noises with his mouth. With each noise made, the baby could not help but erupt in a boisterous laugh. “Why does that make you laugh? That’s not even a fake laugh! You just like laughing don’t you?” John could be heard saying in the video. The star hoped the fun-loving video would provide some comic relief for anyone who was in need of it. “For those of us who just need a good smile right now. xo,” John captioned the post. Could this be an uplifting message for his former co-star Lori Loughlin?

It’s undoubtedly been a hard week for Lori, who is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House. The actress found herself smack in the middle of the the biggest college admissions scandal of all-time, when she was charged with paying bribes totaling $500,000 to have her two daughters enrolled at the University of Southern California. After being arrested on march 13, she was released on one million dollars bond. Since, she has been fired from all of her endeavors with Hallmark, including her work on the show, When Calls the Heart.

Lori has been starring on the show’s spinoff, Fuller House, but she reportedly won’t be invited back for the next season. In both the original series and the Netflix revival, Lori played Rebecca Donaldson, the wife of John’s character, Jesse Katsopolis. Though Lori has deleted her social media accounts in the wake of the admission scandal, here’s to hoping she is able to catch John’s uplifting Instagram video. Clearly, he’s still got love for his former co-star.

Way to melt our hearts, John! Whether this was intended to be a message for Lori or not, it will undoubtedly put a smile on anyone who watches it.