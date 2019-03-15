Iggy Azalea’s new video is sure to leave your heart racing. The rapper brings the heat with ‘Sally Walker,’ where she twerks on the hood of a car & flaunts her famous curves in a series of revealing outfits.

Iggy Azalea, 28, is back with a new track, and she’s out for blood with this one. “Sally Walker” arrived on March 15, and the rapper managed to make morbid look sexy in the wild new clip where she attends a funeral in a racy red outfit. The dark visual shows the Australia native serving up her best dance moves yet as a funeral procession follows behind her. The musician shows no remorse with her lethal twerking skills in one scene of the clip, while another shows her flaunting new, striking lilac hair in the pews of a church. It may not have been the time or place, but Iggy brought some major sex appeal to the funeral in her new video.

Iggy enlisted a few famous friends for the new clip, and fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race may recognize Shea Couleé, Mayhem Miller and Miss Vanjie throughout the video. The grim visual lightens up by the end of the three-minute spectacle, when Iggy delivers some more upbeat bars. “I started from the bottom and now I’m rich//I got my bag and I didn’t look back sis///I started to say sorry but f**k that shit” she spits on the track.

“Sally Walker” serves as the first single from Iggy’s upcoming new album, In My Defense. Despite parting ways with Island Records last year, the rapper already has a new record deal under her belt, and has since signed with EMPIRE. The forthcoming release from Iggy is expected out sometime this spring. HollywoodLife will keep you posted once the full album drops, but for now, watch the video for her first single above!