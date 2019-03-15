Halle Berry Flaunts Cleavage In Aviator Jumpsuit After Showing Off Massive Back Tattoo

Halle Berry continues to show us that she still has it! The famous actress looked hot in an aviator jumpsuit on Thursday.

Maybe she’s a Captain Marvel fan? Boomerang executive producer Halle Berry, 52, wore an aviator-designed jumpsuit on March 14 while out in Beverly Hills, and she looked straight out of the Marvel movie! Halle’s jumpsuit was loose, yet still showed off her curves, and she left the zipper down a bit to reveal her cleavage. The ensemble was definitely eye-catching, but appeared comfortable for Halle’s day out. We’re huge fans of Halle’s look!

Halle’s jumpsuit featured prints of an American flag and various aviation imagery. Her outfit was long-sleeved, and she elongated her legs by wearing black boots. Halle held a black backpack and white phone in her hand, and wore her sun-kissed highlighted hair down and wavy. She finished the look with black semi-transparent sunglasses.

Her hot jumpsuit look came 10 days after she shared an Instagram post revealing her spine tattoo, designed like a stem, going from the top of her neck to the bottom of her back. Halle wore glittery pants in the pic, too, and she cheekily captioned the Instagram, “Who says I’m not a mermaid.” In the pic, Halle was making eggs on her stovetop and she was fully shirtless. Live it up, Halle!

Regardless if Halle is rocking an aviator jumpsuit or goes completely topless in her ‘gram, it’s clear that she stays in shape! Her trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, revealed a bit about her workout regimen on The Doctors in January. “[Halle and I] are training comfortably about five, sometimes six, times a week,” he said, proving Halle’s dedicating to staying fit. “She’s the hardest working actor I have ever met in my entire life. She is a real-life superhuman superhero.” A superhero… maybe Peter is onboard with Halle playing a superhero in a movie, too?!

We loved Halle’s jumpsuit outfit and wouldn’t be totally opposed to her making an appearance in a Captain Marvel sequel. Even if that’s on nobody’s radar but our own, we do think she rocks the aviator look super well!