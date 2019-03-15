Cynthia Bailey Says She Has ‘Nothing But Love’ For Nene Leakes Despite Recent Social Media Diss

If you thought that Cynthia Bailey was going to stay quiet after NeNe Leakes slammed her on Instagram, you’re wrong. She’s sharing her take on their relationship EXCLUSIVELY with HL.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, has revealed exactly how she feels about her ex-friend NeNe Leakes, 51, after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star bashed her in an Instagram Live video on March 12. The former model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has “nothing but love” for her co-star and her onetime BFF. “I have nothing but love for Nene and her family. I have always supported her as a friend, and a co-worker,” Cynthia tells us. “Especially during Gregg’s battle with cancer. My heart truly goes out to the both of them. I pray for his full recovery, and I also pray for their marriage during this difficult time.”

As RHOA fans know, NeNe’s husband Gregg Leakes is battling colon cancer. While the reality TV star is caring for him and trying to cope with that personal stress, she is clashing with her co-stars. In the March 3 episode of the show viewers watched as NeNe ripped a cameraman’s shirt as he attempted to follow Kandi Burruss, 42, and Porsha Williams, 37, into her walk-in college. Then, on March 11, eagle-eyed fans spotted that NeNe unfollowed most of her RHOA castmates – including Cynthia, Kandi and Porsha – and executive producer Andy Cohen. This all happened after the Housewives finished taping the reunion with Andy, which has yet to be aired.

The following day, on March 12, NeNe tried to explain her actions in an Instagram Live video. “As far as Cynthia’s concerned, you’re going to have to watch the finale to see what it is that she does,” the blonde told fans. “Now, Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff in my opinion, on the down low and very sneaky and underhanded.” NeNe also added, “But, she’s just done a lot of f***ed up stuff, and that’s just for real.”

But Cynthia tells HollywoodLife a different story. “I would never do anything to intentionally hurt her,” the mom-of-one tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “The issue we are having is a misunderstanding. Period. I tried to clear it up with her at the reunion, but she was not ready to receive my words. When she is ready to listen with an open mind, and an open heart, I am here for her.” HollywoodLife will keep you up-to-date on this latest RHOA feud.