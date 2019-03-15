Angelina Jolie Wears Black Lace Top & Leggings On Day Out Without Kids

With her kids at home, Angelina Jolie got a chance to pull out her sexy clothes again! Angelina stunned during an outing in Beverly Hills, looking chic in an all-black ensemble. Our jaws are on the floor after seeing her!

It’s kind of unfair how Angelina Jolie can make even the simplest of outfits look incredibly chic! The Maleficent 2 star, 43, stepped out for an appointment in Beverly Hills on March 14 wearing her signature all-black from head to toe. Despite her rocking black clothing nearly every day, she manages to reinvent the look with each outfit. Angelina has recently only been spotted in public with her six kids, so for this rare solo outing, she dressed up a bit, wearing a sexy, lace-trimmed camisole, skinny black slacks, an oversized sweater, and sky-high, black pumps. She completed the look with a black handbag featuring gold accents.

Because she’s Angelina, she was able to go makeup free and throw her hair up in a bun for her meeting, and still look perfect. Bright red nail polish gave the ensemble a little pop of color. The outfit was a stark contrast to the last thing we saw her wearing in public, a dramatic white gown with a draped skirt on the Dumbo red carpet. So beautiful! The gorgeous dress was also backless, giving a rare glimpse at all of her expansive back tattoos.

All of her tattoos have a meaning. She has a Buddhist incantation on her left shoulder blade in honor of her oldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. There’s a Buddhist temple design in the center of her back, as well as a grid design that represents the four elements: earth, wind, fire, and air. There’s also a Buddhist mantra on her right shoulder blade, said to bring luck and wealth. And that’s just a few of them!

The Dumbo premiere was just one of many times Angelina’s taken her brood to a red carpet. In fact, here’s eight red carpets they’ve attended together!