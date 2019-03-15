Afrojack Gets ‘Real’ On Hard-Hitting New Track ‘Sober’ With Rae Sremmurd

Afrojack’s first song of 2019 is an epic collab with Rae Sremmurd & Stanaj! The DJ told HollywoodLife why the two artists were the perfect fit for the brand new smash.

What do you get when you put Rae Sremmurd, Afrojack and Stanaj in a room together? A hard-hitting track that will have fans of all three artists pressing the ‘repeat’ button. Afrojack, AKA Nick van de Wall, has proven himself to be one of the top producers on the globe, and he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how the new collab, “Sober,” came together seamlessly. “We have all performed together at different festivals,” the DJ explains. “And, we did a surprise collab at EDC with Rae Sremmurd, and at Ultra with Stanaj for “Bed of Roses.” Nothing beats working with a team that all wants to go for the best.”

The new track, which received the visual treatment as well, shows all three artists entering a trippy, sci-fi fantasy world. Afrojack revealed that he had one specific requirement when it came to making the video. “We gave the director a lot of freedom but my priority is that it ‘shines.’ No matter what the product or song, its gotta sound natural and real, and needs to have the same look,” the hit-maker said.

It seems like we’re seeing more cross-genre collabs than ever right now, and Afrojack says it’s one trend he can definitely get behind. “Its the most fun. As a DJ, I’m used to mixing different genres into one experience, and the biggest reactions are always from the surprise approach, mixing pop with trap, disco with techno, or my favorite EDM with hiphop.” So – what’s next for the Dutch DJ? “I’ve been doing this for a minute and its still one of my biggest hobbies, but I’m in love with building new artists, producers, and putting them in the spotlight,” he tells HollywoodLife.

Watch the brand new video for “Sober” above! As his first smash of 2019, Afrojack really nailed it with this one.