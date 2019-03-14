Will Smith Twerks To ‘Thotiana’ In Honor Of Instagram Being Back Online — Hilarious Video

The internet apocalypse is over & no one is happier than Will Smith. The actor threw the ultimate online celebration, and it included Blueface’s viral track, ‘Thotiana.’

Bust down, Will Smith? The famous funny guy showed off his dance moves on March 13 in honor of Instagram finally being back online, and he picked the perfect soundtrack. The actor, 50, blasted Blueface’s wildly successful track “Thotianta,” as he bent over and flaunted his twerking skills. He then shared the video with his 28 million Instagram followers, and they were LIVING for the hilarious moment. Who knew Will had it like that?

“Love this energy!!!! Relatable,” one person said under Will’s post after watching. “🙌🏻THANK GOODNESS WE BACK ONLINE 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” another commented. “Lmfaoooooooooooo I’m weeeeeeak!” a third wrote after watching the hilarious clip. Some fans even cracked jokes. “Bust Down smithiana,” one said, swapping out his name with the well-known title. Even Will’s own friends thought the video was hilarious, and one of them was seen laughing in the background of the video.

Instagram was down for nearly the entire day on March 13, which avid internet users have now dubbed “the internet apocalypse.” The social media meltdown sent fans into a frenzy, and Will wasn’t the only one who had some fun with his followers. Cardi B played a little joke on her Bardi Gang. “HEY GUYS I JUST DROPPED A BIG SURPRISE ON INSTAGRAM GO CHECK IT OUT !!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Twitter that night. Needless to say – there was no surprise and fans who fell for the trick soon realized the app was out of commission. Good one, Cardi.

Will’s dance moves are a MAJOR mood and it looks like even celebs are lost without social media! Now that the gram is back up and running, we’ll be watching this hilarious video on repeat.