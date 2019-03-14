Lilly Singh: 5 Things ABout The YouTube Star Replacing Carson Daly’s ‘Last Call’ On NBC

At the moment, there are no female late-night hosts on broadcast networks. Lilly Singh is changing that ratio with her upcoming NBC show, ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh.’

Lilly Singh, 30, will become the second woman to become a late-night host on a major broadcast network (Joan Rivers was the first, as The Late Show with Joan Rivers aired from 1986 to 1988). The YouTube darling made the announcement on her future competitor’s show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on March 14! “I’m so excited because I truly get to create a show from scratch,” she gushed on Thursday’s show. “I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments, and interview people, and really create something I believe in. I am so honored and humbled.” Lilly will fit right in with the slate of late-night hosts, as she’s no stranger to making millions of people laugh and already counts celebrities among her friends (hi, Selena Gomez). Get to know the future host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, which premieres in Sept. 2019 and will air at 1:35 a.m. (replacing Carson Daly’s Last Call).

1. Lilly made Forbes’ list of “The World’s Top-Earning YouTube Stars,” more than once. The stand-up comedian has amassed a YouTube empire with 14 million subscribers, and earned $10.5 million for her views by 2017, according to Forbes. Really, the paycheck is reasonable, as stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shay Mitchell, Dwayne Johnson, Steve Aoki and Amber Rose have made cameos in Lilly’s channel! She has uploaded a range of viral videos (772 total) and comedic sketches like “Comedy Skit with Dr. Phil Gone Wrong” to “How To Make A Migos Song.” Her YouTube pseudonym is IISuperwomanII.

2. Lilly is a best-selling author. She published a self-help book in 2017, How To Be a Bawse, which earned her a No. 1 spot on The New York Times’ best-seller list in the “Business” category. More than pride, the book earned Lilly a six-figure advance, Forbes also reported.

3. The new late-night host is a recognizable face beyond the laptop screen. Lilly is truly a jack of all trades, as she’s lent her acting chops to movies like Bad Moms (starring Mila Kunis) and Fahrenheit 451 (starring Michael B. Jordan), and was even the leading lady in her own web series, Lana Steele: Makeup Sky. But her largest on-screen undertaking (aside from her vlogs, of course) was her 2016 documentary, A Trip to Unicorn Island, which followed Lilly around a 27-city world tour.

4. Lilly didn’t come from an entertainment background. The famous vlogger and comedy queen actually graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from York University in Toronto in 2010, and started her YouTube channel that same year.

5. Lilly is Indian-Canadian. The NBC newcomer was raised in Toronto and didn’t move to Los Angeles until 2015. She often speaks of her Punjabi heritage and the culture, as her parents (Malwinder and Sukhwinder) had emigrated from Punjab, India to Canada. “An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Lilly had joked on Jimmy Fallon’s show, right after announcing her new NBC show. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”