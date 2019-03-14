Wendy Williams Declares Joe Giudice Should Be Deported: ‘Teresa, This Marriage Is Done’

Send Joe Giudice back to Italy, said Wendy Williams on her show, March 14 — the same day the ‘RHONJ’ star was released from prison after 3 years for bank fraud. Wendy sent a comforting message to Teresa, despite her belief that the couple’s marriage is over.

Wendy Williams, 54, a New Jersey native, had to kick off “Hot Topics” with the latest news about The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Joe Giudice, 46. The father of four, whose real name is Giuseppe Giudice, was released from an Allentown, Pennsylvania prison on March 14, after serving three years for bank fraud. From there, he was taken into federal custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where he faces deportation back to his homeland, Italy. And, while some believe he should not be deported, Wendy declares that’s exactly what authorities should do.

“It’s a beautiful day in the tri-state area, perfect weather, the sun is shining, but he’s not going home,” Wendy said about Joe’s release from prison. “He’s been transferred this morning to an immigration detention center where he’ll find out if he’ll be deported… How long will he be there?… I don’t know… Ugh, they should just have taken him out of prison and sent him back to Italy, so that Teresa and the girls can get on with their life.”

The daytime talk show host then predicted that the couple’s marriage is over. “I feel like Teresa, she’s holding on because that’s what he hart says, but in reality, and the reality is, Teresa will live a much better life when she does away with Joe,” Wendy explained. “She’s still young enough and attractive. She’s a hustler, not the smartest, but she still has a name, so she can attach herself to books and cooking recipes, maybe one of those shows o the HGTV channel. Then she can have her own show maybe on Bravo — ‘Teresa goes alone with the girls’. And, the girls will be happier without their father. I know plenty of girls who didn’t grow up with their fathers in the house and they did just fine. Daddy’s over in Italy, because daddy and mommy did some crime — mommy got off easier, and daddy had to wear the brunt of it, so he’s in Italy. Joe is still young, he’ll make another family.”

As Joe’s fate hangs in the balance, Teresa recently addressed the heavily asked question — “Will you split with Joe if he’s deported?”

When Andy Cohen asked the RHONJ OG during the show’s season 9 reunion on March 6, here’s what Teresa had to say.

“I mean, unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, I want to move to Italy.’ But Gia‘s going to college next year. I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it. We haven’t gotten there yet. And Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She’s like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’ You know, it’s like starting a whole new life, and they’ve been through so much already.”

Teresa went on to reveal that she’s not interested in having a relationship with Joe if they can’t be in the same country. “So, I mean, I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m just not doing it. I want somebody with me every day,” she said. “And I know exactly what happens. Like, you know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. You know, it happens. So, if we do the long distance thing, it’s not gonna work. I’ll be like, ‘Bye, bye.'”

The author also added that the topic of life after prison hasn’t been something she and Joe have discussed at length. “We hate to talk about it, so believe it or not, we’ve only, like, talked about it once,” Teresa admitted. “But he’s said it, too. He’s like, obviously, if that happens, I’m gonna move on with my life, you’re gonna move on with your life, and that’s what’s gonna happen.”

Joe is currently being transferred to a detention center at an unknown location, where he will be held in the custody of ICE until it’s determine if we will be deported, according to multiple reports. Check back at HollywoodLife for timely updates about Joe’s situation.