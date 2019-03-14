Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Renew Their Vows In New TV Special ‘Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot’

Following their time on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera decided to renew their vows, however, their families might end up ruining their dream wedding!

Waka Flocka Flame, 32, and wife Tammy Rivera, also 32, went on an emotional roller-coaster ride during their time on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, but now they want to hit the reset button on their relationship and renew their vows in a dream wedding, five years after they first tied the knot! In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at their forthcoming spinoff series, Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot, it looks like the couple will be hit with even more drama than they experienced on Marriage Boot Camp. Will rumors, temptations and their meddling families threaten to derail Waka Flocka and Tammy’s future? We certainly hope not, but the new preview clip, which was given to HollywoodLife by WE tv, is making us feel nervous.

The sneak peek starts with Tammy excitedly saying, “We’re about to renew our vows,” while on the phone with Dr. Ish, who happily congratulates them. But things quickly take a turn for the worse when the narrator asks, “Can they survive their meddling mamas?” And then the video shows one of their moms saying, “We want to be a part of the God damn wedding.” And the other mom adds, “Damn right.” Yikes!

Then, Waka says, “What the f***,” before the narrator adds, “And if you thought that was messy, wait until you see what goes down on wedding day!” And then, wedding attendees are seen clutching their pearls and gasping, while Waka wipes tears from his eyes. Could Waka Flocka and Tammy’s wedding dreams end in a disaster? Like we previously said, we’re definitely scared for them.

The two-part special, Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot, premieres next Thursday, March 21, at 8pm on WE tv!