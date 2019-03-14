Taylor Swift Takes Selfies With Swifties At iHeartRadio Awards After Her Big Win — See Sweet Video

This is just too precious. After receiving the ‘Tour of the Year’ award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift celebrated in the most special way – by taking selfies with her fans!

We’re not worthy! Taylor Swift, 29, blessed us with an appearance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but it was the behind-the-scenes moments that really had us melting. Tay used commercial breaks as an opportunity to meet her fans in attendance and the video of the moment will melt your heart! Taylor looked overjoyed as she chatted with her Swifties, and she even took the time to snap a ton of selfies with them. Seriously, what did we do to deserve Taylor?

Taylor’s appearance was the best gift for Swifties, but they have really been waiting on the edge of their seat for new music from the “Delicate” singer. Her next full-length album will mark her seventh, and fans are convinced ‘TS7’ is coming very soon. Why? Well, it’s all thanks to the singer’s Instagram account. A few of her February, 2018 posts alluded to the number seven and fans took that as a sign. While she didn’t announce a new album at the awards show, our fingers are crossed we’ll see new music soon. The pop star did promise fans that when the time comes they’ll be the very first to know.

Taylor was shining so bright at the annual awards show, and not just because of her mega-watt smile as she hungout with fans. The star rocked a colorful sequin look that was not to be ignored. Tay looked absolutely amazing in a sequined romper by Rosa Bloom with shoes by Sophia Webster, and we have to say, she nailed it.

📹 | Taylor meeting and taking selfies with fans during commercial breaks at the #iHeartAwards2019 tonight pic.twitter.com/NBx3FByOk0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) March 15, 2019

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards were chock full of your favorite celebrities this year. The Backstreet Boys hit the stage, as did R&B songstress Ella Mai. Travis Barker and Yungblud were on the bill as well to perform their new joint track “11 Minutes” with Halsey. Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, John Legend, and Kacey Musgraves were all slotted throughout the night too, and of course, queen Ariana Grande.