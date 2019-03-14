Taylor Swift Finally Addresses New Music Rumors At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift thanked her diehard fans, whom she ‘owes everything’ to, and teased new music while being honored at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. Is her new album coming soon?

The iHeart Radio Music Awards took place on March 14, and all eyes were on Taylor Swift when she took the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to accept the award for “Tour Of The Year” for her Reputation tour. Taylor, of course, thanked her fans for their endless support over the years, but she also took the opportunity to finally address those new music rumors! Once Maren Morris handed her the award, Taylor approached the microphone and said how everyone doubted her before she kicked off the Reputation Stadium Tour in May 2018. “For the entire six months leading up to the first show of this tour, every headline that I read about this tour was, ‘This is going to be a massive failure,’ ‘This is going to be a flop tour’, and you know, it really did wonders for my self esteem.”

Obviously, the tour wasn’t a flop, and Taylor thanked her fans for its success. She explained, “One of the things I’ve learned is life is really unpredictable, and people can make forecasts, but those predictions and forecasts might not come true if there’s an unforeseeable factor involved, and that unforeseeable factor in this case was my fans — I honestly owe everything, everything, in my life to you.” She then acknowledged all the theories that fans have been concocting on social media in regards to her next album, saying, “I love your passion. I love your attention to detail, and I love how much you care. I love seeing all the things that you’re posting online and I just wanted to let you know that when there’s new music, you will be the first to know. I love you so much.”

Obviously, it’s still unclear when Taylor’s new music will be released, but the singer made it clear that she’ll let her fans know first — before anyone — when she’s ready to drop her seventh studio album. As for the award itself, it was definitely given to Taylor for good reason — the Reputation Stadium Tour broke Taylor’s own record for highest grossing tour by a female artist when it sold over 2 million tickets in the U.S. and grossed $345 million, according to Billboard. It also holds the record for highest selling tour ever in U.S. history. Select nights of the tour were also featured in a Netflix concert film, and fans went wild when it was released on Dec. 31, 2018, so like we said, this award was well deserved.

We should note that Taylor also walked into the iHeartRadio Music Awards with 2 other nominations, including Best Fan Army and Best Music Video for “Delicate”. Congrats, Taylor!