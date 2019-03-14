Sofia Richie Wishes Scott Disick Would Publicly Proclaim His Love For Her After His #WCW On Khloe

Poor Sofia Richie. Once again BF Scott Disick has shown his love for a Kardashian sister on Instagram while still not posting any photos of his girlfriend. She wishes he gave her the same social media attention and care.

If you look at Scott Disick‘s Instagram, you’d have no idea that he has had a steady girlfriend of over a year and a half, Sofia Richie, 20. Since 2019 began he hasn’t posted a single photo of her, but has shared three separate pics of his three childrens’ aunt Khloe Kardashian, all with gushing captions including one on March 13 calling her his “Woman Crush Wednesday.” It doesn’t make the heiress jealous, but she wishes she got the same kind of social media love from her 35-year-old boyfriend. “Although Sofia was really not threatened by Scott posting about Khloe being his WCW, she does wish he would share more photos of her on his social media,” a source close to Sofia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Even though she is not threatened, it still stings just a little, and is a little bit uncomfortable. Scott has posted a few pics of Khloe recently and hasn’t shared any of Sofia on his Instagram page for months now,” our insider continues. The last time Sofia appeared on Scott’s IG was on Dec. 23, 2018, but it featured Scott surrounded by bikini clad Sofia and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 39, on a bonding Mexican getaway. The last time Scott featured just himself and Sofia in a post was on June 4, 2018 and it was just a paparazzi pic of the couple leaving a popular sushi restaurant with just the caption “Nobu.” Yep, no love and no PDA in the pic either, as they were simply getting into a car.

“Sofia knows how close Scott and Khloe are, however Sofia is very confident in her relationship with Scott. She knows how much he loves her, but it would mean so much if he proclaimed his love for her in a way that she sees as romantic,” our source adds. Scott’s IG post on March 13 showed a pic of Khloe looking super hot in a skin-tight white fishnet catsuit and wrote “Been waiting all week to post this #wcw.” Koko and The Lord have always been super close and in the light of her baby daddy and now ex Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, Scott has been showing Khloe some extra Instagram love. Still, it would be nice if he did of the same for his girlfriend as well. At least more than once a year!