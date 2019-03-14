Shay Mitchell Flaunts Blonde Hair Makeover At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Shay Mitchell showed off her new blonde hair at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14! — And, she debuted a choppy, long bob. The actress rocked a fierce cat eye, which added even more edge to her silver and black look.

Shay Mitchell, 31, is platinum blonde, and she has a bob! The You actress put her new blonde hair on display, and debuted a fresh haircut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in LA on March 14. Shay hit the red carpet with her edgy, long bob — a complete 180 from her usual brown locks. And, we may love her better with blonde hair. See Shay’s hair makeover, below!

The Pretty Little Liars alum was head-to-toe perfection while at the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. She rocked a plunging silver mini dress that could have been used as a mirror because of its shiny, reflective material. Shay wore a matching blazer jacket, which fell longer than her dress, that was outline in black. She opted for clear heels, which was a good choice so she didn’t take any attention away from her dress and new hair.

The actress first showed off her blonde hair in a video on Instagram on March 12. The clip showed Shay getting ready with her glam squad, who helped save her from a major wardrobe malfunction when the left strap of her leopard dress came unclipped. “My alter ego Svetlana had a wardrobe malfunction but she wasn’t too concerned about it,” Shay captioned the video, which featured her new blonde hair tied back in a leopard headband. She also showed off new blue contacts.

Shay Mitchell flaunts her new blonde, long bob at the 2019 iHeartMusic Awards in LA Thursday March 14. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

The iHeartRadio Music Awards featured a ton of music’s hottest stars on the red carpet. Halsey stunned in a menswear-inspired black and white ensemble with a black bowtie. Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves opted for a layered, forest green dress that looked beautiful with her straight hair.