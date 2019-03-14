Scott Disick Admits He’s Crushing On Khloe Kardashian & Fans Freak — What About Sofia Richie?

Scott Disick’s ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ wasn’t girlfriend Sofia Richie. That honor instead went to Khloe Kardashian, and Scott posted a photo of his honorary sister-in-law in a sheer, skintight look to let her know.

Scott Disick’s friendship with Khloe Kardashian, 34, just took an interesting turn. He may be dating model Sofia Richie, 20, but that didn’t stop him from calling Khloe his “Woman Crush Wednesday” on March 12. Of all the photos he could’ve chosen, Scott posted a picture of Khloe in a see-through, mesh jumpsuit and wrote on Instagram, “Been waiting all week to post this #wcw.” Fans were shaken up in the comments section, seeing that Khloe is also the aunt to Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, Reign, 4. SEE SCOTT’S “#WCW” SHOUT-OUT TO KHLOE, HERE.

“Y’all have such a weird relationship,” wrote one fan, whose comment received over 1,000 “likes,” while another Instagram user added, “Is this not weird to anyone bc this is most def weird af.” A third fan questioned why Khloe has made more cameos on Scott’s feed than Sofia has, writing, “The fact that you post Khloe more than your own girl is super strange but yeah she bad.” At least Khloe appreciated Scott’s shout-out, as she commented, “Hahaha!! I love you Scott!”

Other fans were laughing right along with Aunt Koko. “I’ve never laughed so hard, their [sic] best friends like siblings,” a fan wrote, and many others thought the “#wcw” post was a beautiful ode to their longstanding friendship, as Scott first met Khloe’s sister, Kourtney, at a house party in 2006. “True pure unconditional love .. they are the best,” one such fan wrote. But this isn’t the first time Khloe earned a spot on Scott’s Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star called Khloe his “little angel pie” and raved that she looked “2 damn good” underneath a photo of the blonde beauty repping his Talentless brand T-shirt on Feb. 11. Most recently, Scott shared a photo of his honorary sister-in-law cuddling with his kids Penelope and Reign on Feb. 12. And Khloe has returned the Instagram love, as she posted a selfie of her and Scott with the caption, “Lord Disick and The Lady” on Feb. 2.

One person thought the timing of Scott’s post wasn’t a coincidence, writing, “If you taking this wrong yall stupid…hes supporting his sister during the drama.” The photo Scott shared was snapped during the birthday celebrations of Khloe’s BFFs, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, in Las Vegas last weekend (the twins turned 36 on March 10). The girls’ trip happened just a few weeks after Khloe split from Tristan Thompson, 28, who allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, 21, on the lips as she left his house party on Feb. 17.