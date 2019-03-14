Rosario Dawson Confirms She’s In Love With & Dating Cory Booker — He’s ‘Amazing’

It’s official! After months of speculation, Rosario Dawson confirmed that she and Cory Booker are dating — and it’s serious. In fact, Rosario’s casually dropping the “L” word when she talks about him.

You know that “boo” Cory Booker talked about having? Yep, it’s Rosario Dawson! The Luke Cage star ‘fessed up when stopped by TMZ at the airport on March 14, confirming that she and the 2020 presidential candidate are, in fact, dating. Rosario couldn’t stop giggling when a photog at Ronald Reagan Airport in DC asked her why she’d been spending so much time on Capitol Hill. Easy — it’s where her boyfriend works!

The pap cut straight to the chase and asked her if she and the congressman are dating. Whereas Cory played it coy when asked the same during an interview, Rosario spilled the beans right away. Her relationship with Cory is “so far, wonderful,” the actress said. “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can… I’m just grateful to be with someone I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving.” There you have it! If her infectious smile and giggles weren’t adorable enough, Rosario also had a “Cory Booker 2020” pin on her purse. She’s kind of biased, but she said he’d make a “wonderful” president.

This is the first time either party has spoken out about their relationship. Romance rumors swirled when the couple were spotted seeing Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway on January 5. According to eyewitnesses at the theater, the two were acting extremely flirty, and Rosario was even overheard telling him how much she loved him! Two days prior, they took in a movie together in NYC, as well. “They were so cute together and seemed so flirtatious,” said an eyewitness backstage at Dear Evan Hanson.

Cory was asked about their relationship during a February 5 interview on The Breakfast Club, but demurred from naming any names. “First of all, there’s two more years until I might fulfill this duty (being president). So give me some time. My girlfriend might listen to this,” he said. “Before I declare president, I’m dating somebody that’s really special.”

As for a stint in the White House as FLOTUS? Rosario said that she has “no idea” if they’ll get married yet, but it’s clear that this relationship is serious. You have to admit that it would be awesome. Should Cory win the 2020 election and become president before they married, he would only be the third bachelor to do so (Grover Cleveland and James Buchanan were first). Can we make First Girlfriend a thing?