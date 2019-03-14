Rachel Lindsay Says Khloe Kardashian Will ‘Need’ Her Help If She Ever Becomes ‘The Bachelorette’

Rachel Lindsay would happily mentor fellow reality star Khloé Kardashian if she were to ever become ‘The Bachelorette,’ she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Even a couple of years after her run as the lead of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, 33, can still offer her fair share of wisdom to future leads. The former Bachelorette gave her opinion about a Khloé Kardashian season of the show while at the Bridezillas Fashion Show on March 13 in New York City. Rachel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that if 34-year-old Khloé were to ever hand out the roses for herself, she would “need” Rachel’s help!

“I don’t think Khloé would ever do it or any Kardashians [would] for that matter, [but] never put anything past the Kardashians,” Rachel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But I thought it was entertaining that she and [show creator] Mike Fleiss were going back and forth.”

Rachel, who’s the dog mom to adorable pup Copper, added, “It definitely got the attention and never say never, right? Maybe she’ll have a change of heart. If nothing else works out, why not do it?” Khloé’s name was thrown into the mix as a potential lead after her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, was involved in a cheating scandal. Unfortunately for now, a Khloé season is out of the question for the next iteration of The Bachelorette – host Chris Harrison, 47, announced that the next lead will be awkward-yet-endearing 24-year-old Hannah Brown from 27-year-old Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Rachel, who’s a litigator from Texas and now a host of GTL on ESPN Radio and Sirius XM, said that a Hannah season is “gonna be fun,” even though she was “shocked” that they picked someone from Colton’s season “that far back” instead of a final four contestant, like the show usually does. Hannah finished in seventh place on the show. “It’s the pageant she never won,” Rachel said, referencing Hannah losing the Miss America title in 2018. “Now, she gets to be in that role. So have fun, be open to whatever.”

Wise words from Rachel! For now, we’re looking forward to the next season already, but we can’t help but be a tad upset that we won’t see Rachel give Khloé love advice – maybe one day!