Olivia Jade Loses Cosmetics Partnership With Sephora After Mom Lori Loughlin’s College Scandal Arrest

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, received a crushing blow on March 14 when cosmetics giant Sephora ended their partnership with her amid the college admissions scandal. The makeup obsessed teen and beauty vlogger is a freshman at University of Southern California (USC), a place the Justice Department alleges she was able to secure because her parents Fuller House’s Lori, 54, and designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55, allegedly committed mail fraud. Now, just a day after her mom was arrested, Sephora has decided to ditch Olivia Jade.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a rep told HollywoodLife. We’ve reached out to the USC communications major for a comment on the news but we’ve yet to receive a response.

It’s a massive turn of events for Olivia Jade who has gushed about her partnership with Sephora. The retailer launched the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette Swatch in December 2018. The powder, which cost $28, was a huge sense of pride for Olivia Jade who wrote on their website, on a page that has since been pulled, “I want to say a huge thank you to my subscribers for believing in me and making it possible for me to have the opportunity to create such a beautiful palette with Sephora Collection. This has been such a dream of mine and without all of you, it could have never happened. Thank you for allowing this to be my reality. I hope to see all of you glowing to the Gods.”

In the meantime Olivia Jade’s place at college hangs in the balance. The Justice Department alleged that her parents (who have both been arrested) paid $500,000 to get her and her sister Isabella Giannulli, 20, into USC, by allegedly passing them off as crew athletes. Whether or not they will be able to stay at the university has yet to be determined. “We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” USC said in a statement released to HollywoodLife on March 13. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) February 6, 2019

Whatever happens to Olivia Jade’s college career she has made it abundantly clear that being a vlogger is her “passion.” On Feb. 5, the teen – who has almost 2 million YouTube subscribers – tweeted, “YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur [sic] patience and letting me figure out time management.” Olivia Jade also had deals with other brands including Amazon Prime Student and the Smile Direct Club. As of March 14, there is no word on the status of those partnerships.