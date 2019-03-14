This is just devastating. Louis Tomlinson’s younger sister Felicite has reportedly been found dead in her London apartment at just 18-years-old. The tragedy comes just two years after the death of their mom.

Louis Tomlinson is grieving yet another family tragedy. Two years after losing his beloved mom Johannah Deakin at just 42-years old to leukemia, his 18-year-old sister Felicite has reportedly died in her London home. TMZ and The Sun newspaper report that she collapsed in her fourth floor apartment at in Earl’s Court, West London, during the midday hours of March 13. Paramedics raced to the scene but were unable to revived her. Both sites claim that Felicite died from a suspected heart attack, but that no drugs were found in her apartment. The paper says that the 27-year-old singer has pulled out of a March 15 headlining performance at BBC1’s Comic Relief in order to grieve his sister.

Felicite was a wildly popular Instagram fashion and beauty Influencer with over 1.3 million followers to her Felicite Grace account. She last posted a mirror selfie on March 10 looking beautiful and captioned it “Don’t know why I look so shocked 🖤.” She leaves behind Louis, older sister Lottie and younger twin sisters Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson. On Dec. 30, 2018 Feliciite shared a group Instagram photo with Louis and her siblings, writing “family.” Louis and Felicite were extremely close and visited together whenever he was in London.

News of the passing comes just as Louis released a heartbreaking ballad about his late mom called “Two of Us.” He grieves about how much he misses her with the lyrics “You’ll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead,” Louis sings. “But you once told me don’t give up/You can do it day by day/And diamonds they don’t turn to dust or fade away.”

Felicite recently taped a Tatt Talk YouTube segment with London tattoo artist Miles Langford on Feb. 9 and did a fun Q&A with him before getting ink on her arm. She liked “pleasure” over pain, “street wear” over high fashion, “fat chunky chips” over fries, “Facetime” over text, “Adidas” over Nike, and “London” over her hometown of Doncaster, South Yorkshire. She was so vivacious and full of life in the video just over a month ago. It’s just devastating that she’s gone, and at such a tender age.