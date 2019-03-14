Lori Loughlin Not Expected Back For Final Season Of ‘Fuller House’: Cast & Crew ‘In Shock’

It doesn’t look like Aunt Becky will be making an appearance in the final season of ‘Fuller House’, as a new report claims Lori Loughlin isn’t expected to return, following her shocking arrest.

Lori Loughlin, 54, who is beloved by fans as Aunt Becky on the hit family sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel series Fuller House, is not having a good week after being indicted for allegedly paying huge bribes to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California. Not only was she fired by the Hallmark Channel on March 14, but a new report by HollywoodLife‘s sister site TVLine claims she also won’t be returning for the final season of Fuller House. Sources told the site that there are currently no plans for Lori to reprise her role as Aunt Becky during Season 5, which has yet to start production and will premiere this fall. While Lori was a main star of the original series, she only guest-starred in 13 episodes of the reboot’s first four seasons.

While this new development isn’t a total surprise given the fact that Lori was also dropped by Hallmark Channel earlier this afternoon, her colleagues are surprised to hear she won’t return, a source close to production tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The cast and crew of Fuller House are all in shock over what’s going on with Lori,” says our show insider. “No one can even believe what’s happening right now. Lori is so straight and by the books and kind and everyone’s having trouble wrapping their heads around this entire thing. She’s so close with her daughters and is such a family person and a work horse. Nobody wanted to see her go. She was such an integral part of the show.”

As we previously shared with you, unsealed legal documents that were first reported on March 12, claim the actress was involved in a collegiate admissions scheme, where she and other wealthy individuals paid up to $6.5 million to get their kids enrolled into high-profile D-1 universities. Loughlin turned herself over to authorities on March 13 — one day after actress Felicity Huffman, 56, was arrested — for their alleged involvement in the scandal. Lori’s husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, was also charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and now the couple is facing real jail time.

And it's not just Lori that's feeling the fallout from this — her daughter, Olivia Jade, who runs a hugely popular Youtube channel and works as a model, is likely devastated. She's already lost major working partnerships with beauty brands like Sephora and TRESemmé and she reportedly won't be returning to USC due to the fear of being bullied, according to TMZ . She's also terrified that her parents could get locked up if they are found guilty on the conspiracy to commit mail fraud charges.

HollywoodLife reached out to Lori’s rep, as well reps for Netflix, but did not receive any responses.