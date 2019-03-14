Lori Loughlin Fired By Hallmark Channel After Arrest In College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s arrest in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal has just cost her a major gig. The Hallmark Channel has severed all ties with the actress.

The fallout continues from Lori Loughlin‘s involvement in bribing USC coaches to gain her two daughters admission to the university. Two days after she was indicted by a grand jury on conspiracy to commit mail fraud, the Hallmark Channel has cut ties with the 54-year-old actress as of March 14. “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production,” the Hallmark parent company said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife.com.

Lori was busted on March 12 as part of Operation Varsity Blues, a wide-ranging college admissions sting where she and other wealthy individuals paid up to $6.5 million to insure their kids got into high-end universities. In Lori’s case, she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to the grand jury indictment.

The actress was filming Garage Sale Mysteries in Vancouver, Canada when the indictment came down. She flew back to LA and surrendered to authorities the following day. Lori appeared before Federal Judge Steve Kim on March 13, where he set her bail at $1 million, the same amount as her husband. They are both free after securing their home and other assets as bond. Judge Kim reluctantly allowed her to keep her passport only for work purposes. Lori’s attorney argued she had committed to filming projects in Vancouver in April and May, as well as a series set to begin in July. It’s unclear now if those gigs are still on following her arrest.

Lori isn’t the only one losing work over the bribery scandal. Her YouTube star daughter Olivia Jade — one of her two kids who was admitted to USC following the bribes — has been dropped by Sephora cosmetics, who had a partnership with the 19-year-old. “After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” the company announced on March 14.