Leah Messer: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Splits From BF Jason Jordan For The Second Time

Well, that was quick. It looks like Leah Messer has once again called it quits with her boyfriend Jason Jordan after they reconciled in November of 2018.

It’s over for Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 26, and her man Jason Jordan, 40. The couple has broken up again after briefly reconciling their relationship in November, Us Weekly reports. The reality star and her older boyfriend initially called it quits in October of 2018, but then decided to give it another try one month later. Leah has yet to publicly confirm the breakup herself.

That being said, the star has dropped a few hints alluding to the breakup news. She shared a cryptic Instagram Story post on March 13 that read, “When someone shows you who they are believe them. Facts.” Then one day later, she wrote: everyone comes into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve journeyed with and continue to learn and grow.”

Only time will tell if these two are done for good, but it seemed that last time they split Leah had her doubts that it was the end. “I’m not saying Jason’s not the right person,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife after the breakup. “I’m not saying that anyone — I don’t know.” She also gave some more insight inside their breakup saying, “He wasn’t in a great place in his life, and it is what it is, It’s fine.”

While Leah and Jason had a 14-year age difference, they reportedly had a lot in common. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together,” a source told Us Weekly. “They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.” Perhaps the third time will be the charm?

Leah has three children from previous relationships; Adalynn Faith Calvert, whom she shares with Jeremy Calvert, as well as twins Aliannah Hope Simms andAleeah Grace Simms, from her past marriage with Corey Simms.