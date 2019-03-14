Lovelytheband Rock The Stage With Lauv & Marshmello At 2019 iHeartRadio Awards

Pop rockers Lovelytheband got the party going at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards with the help of a few friends. Watch them team up with Lauv & Marshmello for an eclectic, show-stopping performance.

Lauv, Lovelytheband and electronic music producer/DJ Marshmello make one dynamic trio. The three artists hit the stage together at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards and they did not disappoint. Lauv broke out with his well-known smash single “I’m So Tired” and had fans singing along the whole way through. Then, Lovelytheband rocked it with their uber catchy anthem “Broken,” before Ella Mai surprised the crowd by joining them. With Marshmello right by their side, these four artists were unstoppable.

The joint performance marked just one of the night’s standout moments among an an all-star lineup. The Backstreet Boys will be hitting the stage at the big show. Travis Barker and Yungblud were on the bill as well, to perform their new joint track “11 Minutes” with Halsey. Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, John Legend, and Kacey Musgraves are all slotted throughout the night, and of course, queen Ariana Grande.

Congratulations are in order for all three artists and not just because of their flawless performance. They all landed themselves nominations at the 2019 show! Lauv is up for ‘Best New Pop Artist’ and Marshmello grabbed a nod in the same category. Lovelytheband scooped up a nomination for ‘Alternative Rock Song Of The Year’ thanks to their fan favorite track, “Broken.” It’s been a breakout year for these guys, and it’s their time to shine!