Kim Zolciak Goes Makeup Free In New Pic & Her Fans Are Living For It: ‘You Look So Young’

Kim Zolciak loves going glam so much that when she shares a makeup free pic, fans go wild over her natural beauty. We’ve got the photo showing how youthful and stunning her fresh face is.

Kim Zolciak is so naturally gorgeous, but she rarely lets that fresh-faced side of her show. Normally the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is done up to the max with camera ready makeup, false eyelashes, wigs and more. But on March 13 she gave her Instagram followers a rare treat with a makeup free selfie and her fans absolutely loved it. The blonde beauty captioned simply “Good Morning” as it looked like she took the selfie riding in the car with her kids. Her skin is so dewy and flawless that her IG followers were living for it.

The 40-year-old is seen giving her lips a lick with her tongue and without heavy lipstick and liner on, they don’t look nearly as super-sized and plumped up (Kim’s been very open about getting regular lip injectables). Her blonde hair is hanging just past her shoulders, looking straight and soft. It’s so unlike the wild curly wigs she wears on her Bravo shows. The Don’t Be Tardy star’s complexion is so clean and wrinkle free that she looks SO youthful without any makeup.

Her fans flooded Kim’s IG comments with compliments as soon as she posted the pic. “Love your natural beauty” one person wrote while another told the mother of six “You look the best fresh-faced. So beautiful!” One woman gushed to Kim, “You are beautiful without any makeup. I would never wear makeup again if I looked that good. lol.”

Many fans thought going makeup free made Kim look so youthful. “GORGEOUS with no makeup, you look so young,” one person commented while another told her “You look so much younger without all that makeup! Natural beauty!” “You’re prettier without make up girl! #Goals not that you aren’t gorgeous with it but a natural face makes you look younger,” another person shared. Unfortunately for Kim, shortly after posting her incredible fresh-faced selfie, Instagram went down for most of the day. The pic had over 20,000 likes after she shared it and that number will surely grow once the site got up and running later in the evening.