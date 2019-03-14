Khloe Kardashian Posts Photo Of True Thompson Wearing ‘Wish You Were Here’ Shirt

Is Khloe Kardashian sending a message to ex, Tristan Thompson? She shared a cute photo of their daughter, True wearing a shirt that read, ‘Wish you were here’ on March 14. The pic came after we reported that Tristan hasn’t seen True since mid-February.

Throughout her highs and lows with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian‘s turned to cryptic affirmations, which she shares daily on social media. And, this time, it was her daughter’s shirt that did the talking. Khloe, 34, shared a photo of the back of True Thompson‘s shirt, which read, “Wish you were here”. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted the pic to her Instagram story on March 14.

In the photo, True, who was born last April, had her back turned to the camera. Her white shirt with light blue writing was clearly visible, and could be taken as a direct message to her father. Why? — As HollywoodLife previously reported, Tristan, 27, has not seen True since mid-February, when Khloe split with him.

The tumultuous couple, who had already been on the rocks before the scandal, ended things after the NBA player hooked up with her friend (and Kylie Jenner‘s BFF) Jordy Woods, 21, at a house party on February 18. Woods later addressed the hookup in a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Red Table Talk Facebook show, where she admitted that Tristan kissed her.

Now, the photo of True’s shirt could have meant many things — like, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend’s current Astroworld tour, which is named, “Wish You Were Here”. Not to mention, Travis Scott has merchandise with the exact title on various shirts and sweatshirts in the same font. However, some fans are convinced the message was aimed at Tristan. And, the assumption isn’t too farfetched.

Tristan has been M.I.A. from Khloe’s social media, and the exes haven’t been photographed together in weeks. The athlete is also in the midst of the NBA regular season, where he’s mostly traveling on the road for games. Although, that will soon end as the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff chances aren’t very good. The regular season ends in mid-April.

Meanwhile, after Tristan’s second cheating scandal — his first was just days before True was born — Khloe is in good spirits. And, she’s been at the forefront True’s care taking.

“Khloe has no plans to take True to see Tristan right now,” a source close to the Good American designer told HollywoodLife. “When Tristan was in LA last in February during his All-Star break, Khloe begged him to see True, and he showed no interest then, so she has no plans to go out of her way to bring True to see Tristan anytime soon. Tristan also hasn’t asked to see True, and Khloe feels so sad for True because of this. She really wishes Tristan would step it up, physically.”