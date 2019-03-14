Katy Perry Slays In A Checkered Dress At iHeartRadio Awards & Shows Off Blonde Bob

Katy Perry stunned on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards wearing a checkered dress & showing off her platinum blonde bob!

Fashion at its finest! Katy Perry, 34, arrived at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards looking absolutely elegant. Wearing a black and white checkered dress, the singer accessorized wearing a black headband, white earrings and black gloves with cut outs. While there were many standout dresses on the red carpet, Katy’s was one of our favorites. Meanwhile, the singer also rocked a brand new hair makeover, a blonde bob, that was eerily reminiscent of Gwen Stefani.

Recently, Katy opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on Feb. 25 about the sweet Orlando Bloom proposed to her on Valentine’s Day. “It was very sweet, he asked to marry him in a helicopter. But the funny thing is — we had champagne in the helicopter, and the [ring] box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note to divert,” Katy said. “You know, he was going to pull it out. So I’m reading [the note], and hearing the champagne was broken, bottles everywhere. And I’m still looking at the note because he’s pulling this box that’s too big for his pocket. It rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne. And I’m like, ‘no, I’m just reading the note, I know you’re not doing anything.’”

While so many fans were happy about the news of their surprise engagement, friends close to the couple were not shocked to hear about their engagement. “Katy had been telling Orlando for a few months now that she wanted to get engaged,” a source close to Katy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The two have been talking about it since at least fall, seriously, so the engagement comes to no surprise for anyone.”

“Katy had been dropping lots of hints to Orlando that she was ready for an engagement, even joking about the kind of ring she wanted,” our source went on to say.