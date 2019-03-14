Kate Bishop: Marvel Fans Think New ‘Avengers’ Trailer Revealed Identify Of The Next Hawkeye

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer just dropped, but fans are spitting out the hot new theories. Is Hawkeye handing over his bow and arrow to a newcomer when he becomes Ronin? Enter Kate Bishop!

It wouldn’t be a Marvel trailer if it didn’t leave fans guessing, and that goes doubly so when it comes to the Avengers. The new Avengers: Endgame trailer is vague on the details for the team’s final film, and that’s why fans have focused in on particular frame. It’s just 10 seconds long, but Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye, is teaching a young woman archery before the snappening. It comes in the montage of him in happier times on his farm, so the first guess would be that it’s his daughter, Lila Barton. Or is it Kate Bishop?

We assume that the Barton family, save for Clint, gets snapped by Thanos. Why else would he rejoin the Avengers after vowing in Captain America: Civil War that he wanted no part of that life anymore? Plus, in the trailer, Marvel did that “look how happy and in love he is” thing that really only happens when the wife’s dead. But, as we know by now, nothing is as it seems in the MCU. Enter Kate Bishop. In the Marvel comics, Kate is a young archer, trained by Hawkeye, who takes over his mantle when he abandons it. As shown in the trailer, Clint is no longer Hawkeye, but Ronin.

In the 2005 comic Young Avengers, Captain America tells Kate, with persuasion by Jessica Jones, that he wants her to take Clint’s codename when he leaves the mantle. She does and becomes the first female Hawkeye. Now, the MCU takes great liberties with the comics. The films are known for deviating from the source material greatly. Did you know that the infinity stones aren’t even the same color? What happens in Young Avengers will likely not happen should Kate show up (especially considering Jessica Jones isn’t part of this particular universe).

Kate being in Endgame fuels the theory that once the original Avengers leave (or get killed off), a new generation of Avengers will enter the fold. Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang (Abby Ryder Fortson), said repeatedly in Ant-Man and The Wasp that she wanted to grow up to be a superhero like her dad. She does, later becoming Ant-Girl. Monica Rambeau (Akira AkbarAk), the precocious daughter of Maria Rambeau seen in Captain Marvel, one day takes on her Aunt Carol’s mantle. Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Princess of Wakanda, becomes Black Panther at one point. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is still young enough to join them, and there’s a separate theory that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are having a child. Interesting that there’s a Young Avenger named Iron Lad, no?

Ant-Man discovered how to travel to the future in Ant-Man and The Wasp when he got trapped in the Quantum Realm. One of the last shots of the Endgame trailer shows the Avengers in their Quantum suits, getting ready to do some damage. Are they traveling to the past… or to the future, where they meet their predecessors? The fact that Katherine Langdon of 13 Reasons Why is cast in an “unknown” role makes fans wonder — could that be her learning how to shoot bows and arrows from Clint?

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.