Kate Beckinsale, 45, Rocks Sheer Leotard After Defending Pete Davidson, 25, Relationship

After clapping back at some trolls that were hating on her relationship with Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale flaunted the body that drives the ‘SNL’ star wild by posing in a sexy black outfit!

“Brief stint as bathroom attendant during which I handed out small towels and very brief inspirational dancercise tutorials,” Kate Beckinsale, 45, wrote when captioning a March 14 Instagram post that showed the Underworld star pose inside a posh bathroom. (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC) If this was Kate’s audition for a new, sexier version of Dance Moms, then Abby Lee Miller better watch out. With eye-popping cleavage, curves for days, black sheer sleeves that were incredibly sexy, Kate showed everyone why her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 25, is crazy for her.

Kate’s sexy washroom pictorial comes after she had to shut down some haters in the comments section. After she posted that now Internet-famous picture of her making out with Pete at a New York Rangers game (the one where Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, 34, is sitting one seat down from the couple and looks very troubled by what was going on around him) someone decided to say how “disappointed” they were to see her smooching Pete. Her response was to say she was “fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

One person who didn’t leave Kate feeling disappointed was Pete. During the March 9 episode of Saturday Night Live, “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost asked Pete about his “new girlfriend situation,” and Pete didn’t correct his fellow SNL castmember. In fact, he went on to defend the 20-year age difference between the two of them, before rattling off a list of more than 15 famous men who also date younger women. “I’m new to this, so if you have questions about relationships with a big age difference just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, [and] Harrison Ford,” he said, and that was literally just the half of it.

As for being called his “girlfriend” on live TV, a source close to Kate EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she was not “blindsided” by this segment, as Pete had gotten her permission to talk about their relationship on SNL. For proclaiming Kate as his girlfriend, he “scored points with [her],” so good on Pete. As for the segment itself, the insider tells us that Kate found it “hilarious.”