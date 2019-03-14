‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Poses Nude For Her Birthday: I’m ’27 & Feelin’ Myself’ — See Pic

Kailyn Lowry is celebrating turning 27 by showing fans her birthday suit. We’ve got the sexy nude photo where she’s baring all.

Looking good lady! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry celebrated turning 27 on March 14 in a way that was a gift to her fans as well as herself. The MTV star decided to do a boudoir photo shoot where she posed in the buff but in such a classy way. She’s seen laying tummy down on a fluffy white bed white a white sheet covers up her behind. Smiling Kailyn shows off plenty of cleavage as she props herself up with one of her tattooed arms while resting her head against her other hand. The mom of three is all smiles and her blonde hair is styled straight and flows across her naked right shoulder. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

“27 & feelin’ myself” Kail wrote in the caption and from the massive grin on her face she certainly is. She added “thank you @photographybydeannamichele for this last-minute shoot.” Her photographer Deanna Michele posted another pic from the shoot to her IG page, showing a more close up shot and captioned it “Birthday wishes to the B I R T H D A Y girl! 💋” She mentioned doing a “Boudoir Marathon” shoot during the past weekend and added “Did you know that I love helping women feel empowered + love theirselves again?! ” From the confidence on Kailyn’s face she certainly achieved that with the reality star’s sexy yet tasteful nude shoot.

Within two hours of posting the photo, Kailyn already had over 100K likes. “Absolutely stunning lady !! 👸 💋💜 Proud of how far you have come !!” one fan gushed while another told her “You look gawgeous. Happy birthday to you beautiful. You look amazing.” One female fan wrote “You are so GORGEOUS! You’re such a great Mom and person. I love ya girl.”

One woman related her own boudoir shoot experience and how nervous she was ahead of time about stripping down. “Happy bday @kaillowry!! I did a boudoir shoot for my husband as a wedding gift and nearly s**t myself but so glad I did b/c I felt so good about it after. And the tattoos makes yours look super badass,” she wrote to Kailyn. Another told her “Happy birthday Kail!!! You look absolutely stunning. I TOTALLY wish I had your body and shape” This is the second year in a row Kailyn has posed nude on her birthday, as she stripped down in 2018 for a black and white photo shoot.