Kacey Musgraves Performs ‘Rainbow’ At iHeartRadio Music Awards With Chris Martin

And that is why she’s one of the biggest stars in music today. Kacey Musgraves just performed ‘Rainbow’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with help from surprise guest, Chris Martin!

Out of all the performances taking place at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, there’s one that country fans were anticipating the most: Kacey Musgraves! The 30-year-old superstar has been on a roll, winning awards left and right while leaving stages in flames with scorching performances. The iHearts were no different. While the energy of this performance was low-key, it was no less powerful. With special guest Chris Martin, 42, of Coldplay on the piano, Kacey delivered a wonderful rendition of her song, “Rainbow”, proving why she’s one of the best on the music scene today.

Kacey Musgraves has been having an incredible year. She’s coming off winning Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammys. Her album, Golden Hour, has been picking up awards left and right. In addition to taking Album of the Year, she also won the Grammy for Best Country Song (for “Space Cowboy”), Best Country Album (for Golden Hour, naturally) and Best Country Solo Performance (for her song “Butterflies.”) The album also picked up the CMA Award for Album of the Year. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as she was nominated five times in the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. With a handful of music awards left this year – the CMT Music Awards, the CMA Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, etc. – she’ll likely end 2019 with many more trophies.

Except…the iHearts. After seeing her get so much critical and commercial success, it’s unusual that Kacey was only up for one iHeartRadio Music Awards, and it’s for Best Cover Song. She and Harry Styles were nominated their rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” and…that’s it. She’s not up for Country Artist of the Year, Country Song of the Year, Album of the Year, or Female Artist of the Year. At least she won the iHeart, as she was awarded it on the red carpet preshow.

Kacey can celebrate this win as she cuts the ribbon on her exhibit at the Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Kacey, according to a press release, “will be the subject of an exhibit bowing July 3 …This exhibit will trace her musical journey, which began in the 1990s in her East Texas hometown, Golden.” Kacey was praised for her “love of witty wordplay and her willingness to tackle what some may see as taboo subject matter,” which has earned her praise from artists like John Prine and Loretta Lynn.

“I absolutely adore the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” she said in the statement, “and it’s a privilege to have them curate an exhibit that will showcase pieces from moments all the way back to my childhood that are very special to me.”