Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Isabella, 20, Arrives Home To Support Mom After Her Arrest — First Photos

Isabella Giannulli looked worried and exhausted as she came home after her mother, Lori Loughlin’s shocking arrest, and paparazzi were there to capture the moment in upsetting pics.

While sister Olivia Jade relaxes on a yacht with a USC official, sister Isabella Giannulli, 20, is dealing with the drama back home. Lori Loughlin‘s eldest daughter was spotted for the first time since her mother’s shocking arrest, arriving home in Los Angeles on March 13. It’s unclear if anyone was home; Lori turned herself in to the FBI earlier that day, and Isabella’s father, Mossimo Giannulli, had been arrested on March 12. Naturally, Isabella looked distraught as paparazzi captured the pics.

Isabella is seen getting dropped off by a driver in a black SUV, wearing yoga pants and a hoodie that says “Kids See Ghosts.” That’s from Kanye West and Kid Cudi‘s collaboration, and the back of the hoodie indicates that it’s from Tyler The Creator‘s 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Isabella attempts to cover her face with her arm while in the car, and as she walks toward her home, with her sunglasses. You can see the first pics of Isabella captured since the college admissions scandal below.

While her younger sister has been getting the most attention from the ordeal, Isabella is also at the center of the massive college admissions fraud scandal. Her parents have been charged for allegedly scamming the system to get her, and her sister, into the University of California (USC). Fuller House star Lori, and fashion designer Mossimo, allegedly paid $500,000 for her and Olivia to pose as gifted rowers being sought out for the prestigious university’s crew team. Meanwhile, neither daughter ever rowed.

While her sister is an “influencer,” Isabella has pursued modeling since getting into college. She’s appeared in two Christmas movies alongside her mother: Homegrown Christmas and Every Christmas Has a Story. It seems that acting is not the only thing her parents helped her with. According to documents filed by the Justice Department, her father emailed this to William Singer, the man at the center of the scandal who’s pleaded guilty to fraud charges, in April 2016:

“We just met with [our older daughter’s] college counselor this am. I’d like to maybe sit with you after your session with the girls as I have some concerns and want to fully understand the game plan and make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to [our daughter] and getting her into a school other than ASU (the Arizona State University)!”

“If you want [U]SC I have the game plan ready to go into motion,” William Singer replied, per the court documents. “Call me to discuss.” Lori and Mossimo allegedly corresponded with the fixer to pretend Isabella was an athlete, paying him $200,000, and reportedly bribing Donna Heinel, a senior associate athletic director at USC.