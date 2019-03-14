iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet 2019: Halsey & More Stars Arriving

The iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony is just moments awards & everyone from Halsey to Yungblud showed up to walk the night’s red carpet!

It’s one of music’s biggest nights! The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards are about to start, but before they begin, all of the music industry’s hugest pop stars are showing up, dressed to the nines. While arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, celebs like Halsey, 24, who is opening the show, walked the red carpet looking gorgeous tuxedo shirt-inspired peplon outfit, complete with a bow tie. Meanwhile, Halsey’s beau Yungblud looked sharp in a black PVC suit. And Kacey Musgraves, 30, who just won the Album of the Year Grammy, looked stunning in an elegant green dress.

In addition to the red carpet, there are already so many amazing performances to look forward to tonight. Not only will Ariana Grande, 25, grace the stage, but Alicia Keys, 38, Halsey, Garth Brooks, 57, John Legend, 40, and Kacey are also set to perform, along with the Backstreet Boys, Ella Mai, 24, Marshmello, 26, and Travis Barker, 43. And on top of that, Garth will be taking home the night’s top honors. The country legend will be celebrated as the iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade recipient, which marks the first time this honor has ever been given.

But he’s not the only walking away with a big award. Alicia will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, but Halsey will be given the 2019 Fangirls Award. And after her $266 million-grossing Reputation Stadium Tour, Taylor Swift, 29, will also be given the iHeartRadio Tour of the Year Award. And with Ariana, Cardi B, 26, Drake, 32, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Post Malone, 23, and Shawn Mendes, 20, all up for multiple awards, it should be interesting to see who walks away with the most accolades this evening. Meanwhile, tonight’s ceremony will be hosted by none other than T-Pain, 33, so you know the show is in capable hands with this MC.