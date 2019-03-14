iHeartRadio Music Awards’ Best Dressed 2019 — Maren Morris, Taylor Swift & More

A silver blazer, loud orange suit and rainbow sequined romper were among the standout outfits on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Awards. Here are the stars who were daring enough to pull off the finery.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will honor artists within 40 categories, and there was just as much variety in the show’s red carpet fashion. But there were stars who stood out among all the gowns, suits and co-ords on March 14. Taylor Swift was a real life disco ball in her romper with unicorn sequins, and Shay Mitchell also packed on the glitz in a mini dress and blazer embellished with silver appliqués. As expected of the award show’s host, T-Pain also demanded attention in a bright orange suit.

They weren’t the only stars to turn eyes, however, as Katy Perry drew cheers from the crowd after arriving in a retro-inspired plaid dress, complete with a platinum blonde bob, outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet transformation gave us Gwen Stefani vibes. But Betty Who rocked a modern trend in a sheer, full-length bodysuit lined with shiny jewels. It was one of the more experimental looks of the pack, and Maren Morris’ plunging mini dress, with its rainbow triangle print, was another fashion anomaly that worked brilliantly. Meanwhile, some stars kept their style classic — but still stunning — like Madison Beer, who looked regal in her strapless, high-low white gown. See the full roundup of the best of the best in our gallery above!

For some attendees, their red carpet outfits were just a tease of what’s to come this Thursday night. Halsey will do a wardrobe change for Act II, as she’ll perform inside the venue. Before taking the stage, she defied the award show standard of dresses in a tuxedo shirt, styled as a peplum blouse, and black pants. Whether or not the above guests were there as nominees, entertainment or audience members, they are all shoo-ins for another gallery: the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ sexiest outfits of all-time.

Stay tuned for HollywoodLife’s coverage of the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards. Female artists like Ariana Grande and Cardi B are up for the prestigious “Female Artist of the Year” award, while others like Post Malone and Drake will duke it out for best “Song of the Year.” Check out the full list of nominees.