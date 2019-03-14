Howard Stern Fires Back At Wendy Williams After She Calls Him A ‘Hollywood Insider’: ‘You’re Nobody To Me’

Two of the media’s OGs are going at it, and it’s not pretty. Howard Stern exploded on Wendy Williams after she declared he’s gone Hollywood, during her talk show on March 13. Stern questioned her ‘mystery disappearance’ when she took a recent medical hiatus, among other things.

Oh, he went there. Howard Stern, 65, dedicated a large portion of his SiriusXM radio show to ripping on Wendy Williams, 54, on March 13 — the same day she threw a couple shots his way on her daytime talk show. In response to Wendy’s remarks, Stern called the host a “jealous b–ch,” who will never reach the level of success he has.

“Jealous bitch… You are nobody to me,” Stern said. “You’ll never be me, Wendy. You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you’re not. You don’t have my wit and you don’t have my talent. … You couldn’t have that career. You’re a fly.”

It all started on Wednesday, when Wendy brought up Stern during her syndicated talk show. While discussing Stern’s upcoming book — Howard Stern Comes Again, his first in over 20 years — Wendy alluded that Stern has become soft in the business. “Howard is so Hollywood right now,” Wendy said. “And Howard, I love you, but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable,” she said, explaining that Stern used to be one of her heroes. “Every story is going to be about, ‘Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.’ He’s a Hollywood insider, which sucks.”

“You started like me, being of the people. But at some point you sat behind the microphone for too long and now you are the people,” Wendy added. “It hurts.”

Stern went on to defend himself against Wendy’s claims that he’s gone Hollywood.

“What evidence do you have that I’m Hollywood, honey?” he said. “I grew up a scumbag and I’m still treated like a scumbag. … What because I found success now I’m ‘Hollywood?’ What cause I know Jimmy Kimmel? Who am I hanging out with? She doesn’t know who I’m hanging out with. She doesn’t know what I do in this world. She doesn’t know who I’m f—ing with.”

“All she talks on that show is about Hollywood,” Stern claimed. “That’s as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she’d [be there] in two seconds. All of that is a projection!”

Stern then provided his day-to-day schedule as evidence of how hard he works.

“Here’s my weekend: I go home, I write stuff for this show, I wrote stuff for my book, and then I stare at the wall waiting for the next show,” he said.

“I work my ass off on this show, day in and day out, to make sure that it’s good,” Stern continued. “Just shut up. Keep your opinion to yourself about me. I have struggled my entire life through thick and thin to actually get out there and do something that actually means something to people. That’s such an insult to me.”

As his rant continued, Stern questioned Wendy’s resume and if she’s made any sacrifices comparable to the ones he’s made in the business.

“What has she said that’s controversial?’ he said. “When has she put herself on the line? What has she done actually? I don’t even know. You’re not the ‘Queen of All Media.’ You haven’t earned that title. You haven’t done anything.”

“You haven’t had the career I’ve had,” Stern said. “I had radio stations firing me, I had the government on my ass. I never backed down from a fight in my life. … Such an edgy broadcaster. When did you ever go to war with anyone? When did you fight with the FCC? When did you have the religious right coming up your ass and people throwing you off radio stations and not knowing if you can continue you career? Have you lived my life?” He added: “Broad doesn’t have an original thought in her goddamn head. She’s busy being Howard Stern.”

Stern later let out a series of personal jabs at Wendy, who recently took a near six-week medical advised hiatus due to complications from her Graves’ disease. She was also recovering from a fractured shoulder. Wendy’s suffered health issues after she fainted during her live Halloween episode in 2017. Stern also referenced the ongoing rumors that Wendy was having martial issues wither her husband, Kevin Hunter, although she has vehemently denied the claims.

“What have I done to this woman? Nothing. I’ve been gracious to her,” Stern said. “Worry about your husband, not me. … F—k you and your dumb show and your mystery illness. She disappears for two months, nobody knows why, and now she’s questioning me? Thanks honey. …. I never fainted on my show either.”

“I’m not somebody you want to f—k with, honey. I don’t want to hear your bulls—t. And you’re not a nice person. Nobody likes you, that’s why you can’t go Hollywood,” he continued, claiming, “People do not like her. [The staff] was doing a dance over at The Wendy Williams Show when she was out. She’s a big pain in the ass. I hate to break the news to you, honey. Good thing you hurried back.”

Wendy has yet to respond to Stern’s comments. However, she’s known to address her feuds on her daytime talk show, which airs at 10 AM ET, Monday through Friday.

Stern and Wendy are longtime veterans in the entertainment world, having both started their careers in radio. Stern began his career in 1976, and Wendy followed in 1989. However, she left the radio space and shifted to television in 2008.