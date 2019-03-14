Halsey lit up the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, when she performed ‘Without Me’ and ’11 Minutes’ — with her boyfriend, Yungblud — at the iHeartRadio Music Awards!

We’re not worthy of Halsey! The gorgeous 24-year-old singer, who hails from New Jersey, rocked the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, when she delivered an incredible performance of one of her biggest hits ever, “Without Me”, at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. And just when we thought that was wild enough, she then took things to a whole new level when she was then joined on stage by both Travis Barker (on the drums) and her boyfriend, Yungblud, 20, who helped her sing their collaboration with Travis, “11 Minutes”. It was wild, it was fun, and it was everything we’d ever want in a performance by Halsey and Yungblud — it was even topped off by some sexy PDA at the end, when they embraced each other and seemingly shared a quick kiss.

After Halsey’s performance with Yungblud, she took home the Fangirls Award, and we can totally see why. At this point, we can officially say we’re “fangirls” of Halsey’s. Yes, that was us trying to be funny. Anyway, she was also nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category) for “Without Me”, and Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category) for “Lucid Dreams”, so it was definitely an exciting night for Halsey! And we’re sure she loved having Yungblud by her side during it.

Other performers at the show included Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Garth Brooks, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and more! And while they were just as great, Halsey stood out as one of our favorites of the night. Watch a clip of Halsey’s performance with Yungblud above! Enjoy it now, and thank us later.