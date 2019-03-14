Halsey Stuns In A White Collared Shirt & Bowtie At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey kept the her dresses on the rack and rocked a black bowtie and matching pants to the iHearts in LA on March 14! The ‘Without Me’ singer showed off new, pink hair on the red carpet!

Halsey, 24, can make everything and anything work on a red carpet! And, that’s exactly what she did at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14 in LA in a menswear-inspired look. The singer made a tuxedo ensemble her own, wearing a black bowtie with matching tight pants and pointed stilettos. Her white long sleeve top featured a cool popped collar and a cinched waist.

The “Without Me” singer surprised fans and photogs with a new do’ on the red carpet. She showed off new pink hair, which matched her lip color and eye shadow. Halsey accessorized with silver rings and earrings, but our favorite accessory was her stunning smile. Check out her full red carpet look, below!

While it’s no secret Halsey is a chart topper when it comes to music, she’s actually in attendance for a more special reason. She will be presented with the 2019 Fangirls award, which “recognizes a female artist who has pushed boundaries with her music and message while inspiring her fans,” according to a press release. And, it’s well deserved. Halsey is known for her personal interactions with fans on social media.

Halsey on the red carpet at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in LA on Thursday, March 14. (Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Tonight’s awards show marks the sixth year in a row that the iHearts unite loyal fans with their favorite artists. T-Pain, who is on a roll this year, will host the show when it begins at 8 PM ET on Fox. The rapper is fresh off his Masked Singer win, and now he is honored to take the stage as tonight’s MC.

“The blessings keep rolling in. I am grateful and honored to host this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards,” T-Pain said in a statement after his hosting gig was announced. “The past two weeks have been incredible and the run continues. Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. A special thanks to the iHeart team and FOX for having me.”