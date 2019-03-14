Grey’s Anatomy’s Giacomo Gianniotti: DeLuca & Meredith Are ‘Falling For Each Other’

Giacomo Gianniotti spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about where DeLuca and Meredith’s relationship is headed now that their relationship is out in the open. Plus, he revealed Link is moving in a ‘different direction.’

MerLuca is in full swing, and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Giacomo Gianniotti about what’s coming up for Meredith and DeLuca’s relationship on Grey’s Anatomy.”I think at the beginning of the season we were playing and having fun with a love triangle between Link and DeLuca and Meredith. I think DeLuca definitely took that lead and they’re now out about being a couple, and there are all sorts of exciting things coming up for Link as well,” Giacomo teased to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his new campaign, #JourneySafe, with Super 8 by Wyndham. “I think now that they’re not hiding it anymore, they’re excited about it. They’re falling for each other and I think it’s an exciting, fresh relationship for Meredith. I think there are some new responsibilities that are going to come from being with her. She’s got children. That’s a serious thing for someone who is dating someone else who has kids. If you’re taking them on, you’re also taking on their family. I think DeLuca’s definitely going to have some growing up to do. I feel like he’s already done a lot of growing up since he started the show.”

So, is the love triangle between DeLuca, Meredith, and Link over? “I believe Link is moving in a different direction and I’m excited to see that,” Giacomo revealed. Link is seen getting cozy with Amelia in a preview for the March 14 episode. Grey’s Anatomy season 15, which just became the longest running medical drama of all-time, airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Giacomo also talked about his #JourneySafe campaign, which aims to raise awareness around the prevalent yet highly underreported issue of drowsy driving. “Super 8 came to me and told me that they were starting this campaign about drowsy driving,” Giacomo said. “They wanted to not just bring awareness to drowsy driving but also inform people that they want to let them be their roadside companion and that safe haven they can pull over to and get the rest that they need to make sure that they reach their destination safely.” The campaign kicked off during National Sleep Awareness Month and just ahead of Daylight Saving Time, which was March 10.