Chris Pratt Joined His Hero Garth Brooks Onstage At The iHeart Awards & Fans Are Living For It

Country music was represented in a big way at the iHeartRadio Music Awards thanks to Garth Brooks, where he delivered an epic medley of his best hits & was joined onstage by Chris Pratt!

Garth Brooks delivers a show-stopping performance each and every time he takes the stage, and the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards were no different. The country crooner broke out with a high-energy medley of his best hits, and the 57-year-old rocked the stage like he owned it. The musician chose to play well know hits including “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” “Ask Me How I know,” and the always catchy “Friends In Low Places.” But, the best part of all was hands down the face on Chris Pratt’s face when he got to announce his long-time hero to the stage. The actor is a huge fan of the iconic singer and was thrilled to be a part of the moment. He even got to join Garth onstage towards the end of the performance and it was EVERYTHING. Fans took notice of the special moment and took to Twitter with their reactions. “Chris pratt announcing garth brooks performance the yeehaw literally LAUNCHED itself out of my screeeeeen,” one fan hilariously said. “Chris Pratt singing with Garth Brooks is everything,” another wrote after watching.

Before the ceremony kicked off, Garth hit the red carpet with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and gushed about how lucky he feels these days. After having a family, the singer is grateful to maintain such a successful career. “I never thought we’d do this again, and the welcome back has been humbling and its been a sweet ride,” he said on the carpet. “I got to tell you, it’s the best gig on the planet.”

Garth is just one of the artists on the star-studded 2019 lineup. The Backstreet Boys also hit the stage, as did R&B songstress Ella Mai. Travis Barker and Yungblud were on the bill as well to perform their new joint track “11 Minutes” with Halsey. Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Kacey Musgraves were all slotted throughout the night, and of course, queen Ariana Grande.

CHRIS PRATT JUST SANG WITH GARTH BROOKS MY LIFE IS CONPMETE — Emily ✨🌴 | today!!!! (@mpls_swiftie) March 15, 2019

We are loving Garth’s performance at the awards show, and it’s so nice to see country music represented by one of the genre’s most well-respected artists. Watch him hit the stage above!