Ella Mai Commands The Stage With Heartfelt Performance Of ‘Trip’ At 2019 iHeartRadio Awards

Ella Mai got us deep in our feelings with her delivery of ‘Trip,’ her follow-up hit song to ‘Boo’d Up.’ We expected nothing less from the singer who won all her nominations at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Ella Mai, 24, made our heart go ba-dum, biddy-da-dum with her amazing performance of “Trip” at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. She surprised the crowd by taking the mic right after Lauv, Lovelytheband and electronic dance music DJ Marshmello teamed up for back-to-back performances. You can relive Ella’s time on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by watching the video below.

It’s an exciting night for Ella. The singer was nominated for three awards for iHeartRadio’s sixth annual show: “R&B Song of the Year” (“Boo’d Up”), “R&B Artist of the Year” and “Best New R&B Artist.” She took home trophies for all three categories! The first honor on that roster (“R&B Song of the Year”) was similar to the category Ella won at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, “Best R&B Song” of 2019. The young songstress was also up for one of the most prestigious Grammy awards, “Song of the Year,” that same year. We’re expecting Ella to add even more accolades to her resume in the near future.

Fitting for a three-time nominee at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ella pulled up on the red carpet in an innovative black blazer dress with petal sleeves, the ultimate boss lady outfit. You can check out all the red carpet arrivals, here.

Ella, along with Lauv, Lovelytheband and Marshmello, added to the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Award's incredible lineup of performers: Ariana Grande, The Backstreet Boys, John Legend, Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, Travis Barker, and Halsey with her beau Yungblud.