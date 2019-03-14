Cynthia Bailey Feels NeNe Leakes Is Taking Closet Feud Way Too Far — How She Plans To Mend Fences With Her

NeNe Leakes recently unfollowed BFF Cynthia Bailey on Instagram over ‘comments’ allegedly made by her costar on the upcoming ‘RHOA’ reunion but is there a chance for the ladies to make up?

NeNe Leakes, 51, unfollowed Cynthia Bailey, 52, on Instagram one day after taping The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. Although the ladies’ close friendship has played out for years on the hit Bravo reality show, comments made at the reunion on Mar. 7 “hurt” NeNe. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to the RHOA cast who said, “NeNe Leakes is shocked and saddened that she is not speaking to Cynthia, but she feels she betrayed her trust over comments she made at the reunion and they hurt NeNe.” While it’s still unclear what was said, NeNe took to her Instagram Live on Mar. 12 and explained to fans that Cynthia did “a lot of f***ed up stuff.”

“NeNe is so over all of this closet drama and talking about it,” the insider continued. “As far as she’s concerned, it’s old news now. When NeNe has something to say and sees people saying things about her in the press, it’s hard to stop her.” Of course, one of the season’s latest hot topics surrounds NeNe ripping the shirt of a cameraman after fellow cast members, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, tried to enter her closet. And the drama apparently continued at the reunion after NeNe unfollowed most of the cast, with the exception of Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe.

“Cynthia feels like NeNe is taking this way too far and is trying to give her her space to calm down,” the pal added. “Don’t expect to see Cynthia go on Instagram Live or social media talking about any of this. She’s not like that and she finds NeNe‘s actions distasteful. Cynthia has been friends with NeNe long enough to know that leaving her alone for a while is the best way to deal with the drama. Deep down, the two would like to still be friends.” HollywoodLife reached out to Cynthia for comment who simply stated, “I have nothing but love for NeNe and her family.” The RHOA reunion will air on Bravo on Mar. 24.