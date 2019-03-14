Channing Tatum and Jessie J Hold Hands In London, Looking Simply Smitten — See PDA Pics

Channing Tatum and Jessie J put their love on full display in London on March 14 by holding hands on their stroll!

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, 38, and “Price Tag” singer Jessie J, 30, have been happily dating since Oct. 2018, and the two were spotted in London on March 14 in full-on PDA mode! The couple looked casual and cozy, walking hand-in-hand and smiling at one another on their sun-filled day stroll.

Channing rocked light-wash blue denim and a white-tshirt, with burgundy flannel and a black jacket on top. He wore a black hat and white sneakers on his day date with Jessie. The singer, on the other hand, kept it totally cozy in a matching pink sweatshirt and sweatpants, with a black puffer coat on top and black sneakers to walk around in. The singer had her hair in a middle part and in a low bun, and she rocked gold hoops to accessorize. She wore a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag, and appeared to wear little to no makeup.

The new couple appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed the day out in London together. The pics of the couple was a rare sighting, as Channing and Jessie haven’t often been spotted together since reports began about their relationship in the fall.

Their hand-holding PDA came after Channing replied to Jessie’s Instagram Story selfie “spitting bars,” creating a rap about her. “Yes i won’t rest till i caress Fresh face Jess,” Channing said in his reply, which Jessie posted on her story. “I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.” The couple’s first PDA sighting was in a video while the two danced to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” at a Magic Mike Live party in London on Nov. 10. Considering that Channing is known for his dancing skills, we love that he was showing off his moves to Jessie!

We’re thrilled to see this couple out and about and enjoying one another’s company. They seem to make each other happy, which is all that matters! We can’t wait for more PDA pics from the lovebirds in the future – holding hands, dancing, or however they want to show their love!