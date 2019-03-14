Pop Singer Caroline Romano Introduces Her Vibrant Sound With Single ‘Me & You’ — First Listen

There’s major new talent coming your way, music lovers! Pop singer Caroline Romano debuts her new single, ‘Me and You,’ and you can listen here first!

As the weather warms, we’re all ready for some fun, dance-y bops to takeover the airwaves and pop newcomer Caroline Romano has delivered just that with her single, “Me and You.” Reminiscent of Lorde and Halsey, in my opinion, Caroline is introducing herself as a vocal powerhouse with this new release, which follows her 2017 collab with Jacob Whitesides, “Masterpiece.” “‘Me and You’ is about the little things in life that I like more than anything. I really like to dance around my room, drink coffee after midnight, and talk about my paranoias, hopes and dreams,” Caroline told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the new song. “It can be hard to distinguish like from love, especially when you’re young and it’s happening to you for the first time. However, it’s a monumental and beautiful discovery to find that you love someone and the person you are around them.”

The Mississippi native continued, “‘Me and You’ is about finding the person that you can do all of the little things with, and falling more in love with that person with every moment. I think ‘Me and You’ really showcases what it feels like to love having someone in your life that makes every moment magical.” Not only is the song a jam — like, makes you want to roll down the windows in the car and sing it with all your girlfriends — but it also puts Caroline on the map as a young woman with a story to tell. As a songwriter for both “Masterpiece” and “Me and You,” Caroline has shown her remarkable talent vocally and lyrically with these two singles.

HollywoodLife.com is so excited to give you the first listen to Caroline Romano’s new single, “Me and You!” Listen, download and share! Also, throw Caroline a follow on her socials (@carolineromanomusic) to hear more from her!